Charlotte Cracker Joins One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 Game as 2nd DLC Character

"Character Pack 1" DLC with Cracker, Smoothie launches this summer

This year's 26th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Bandai Namco Entertainment 's One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 game for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam will add the character Charlotte Cracker as the game's second DLC character.

Charlotte Cracker will be available in the game's "Character Pack 1" DLC alongside the first announced DLC character, Charlotte Smoothie. The DLC will launch in the game this summer.

The game debuted for the PS4, Xbox One, and Switch in Japan on March 26, and then debuted in Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Americas for the same consoles plus PC on March 27.

Playable characters in the game include: Luffy, Zoro, Usopp, Sanji, Nami, Chopper, Robin, Franky, Brook, Crocodile, Ace, Boa Hancock, Jinbe, Buggy, Dracule Mihawk, Emporio Ivankov, Rob Lucci, Trafalgar Law, Smoker, Tashigi, Sabo, Bartolomeo, Cavendish, Katakuri, Carrot, Vinsmoke Reiju, Vinsmoke Ichiji, Vinsmoke Niji, Vinsmoke Yonji, Marco, Whitebeard, Eustass Kid, Basil Hawkins, Capone Bege, Big Mom, Kaido, Akainu (Sakazuki), Kizaru (Borsalino), Aokiji (Kuzan), Issho (Fujitora), Shanks, Doflamingo, and Blackbeard. The game has an original story that takes place in the Land of Wano.

Namco Bandai Games released the first One Piece Pirate Warriors game in Japan on the PlayStation 3 and later in Europe and America in 2012. The second game shipped in Japan for the PS3 and PlayStation Vita, and in Europe and North America for the PS3 in 2013. Bandai Namco Entertainment released One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 for the PS4, PS3, PS Vita, and on PC via Steam in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Australasia in August 2015. The game shipped in Japan in March 2015 for the PS3, PS4, and PS Vita. The game launched on the Switch in Japan in December 2017.

Source: Weekly Shonen Jump issue 26



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.