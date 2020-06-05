Kaguya-sama: Love is War Dōjin-ban Spinoff Manga Ends This Month

The official Twitter account of Aka Akasaka 's Kaguya-sama: Love is War ( Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai: Tensai-tachi no Renai Zunōsen ) manga revealed on Thursday that Shinta Sakayama 's Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai : Dōjin -ban ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War - Dōjin Edition) spinoff manga will end at the end of this month on Shueisha 's Tonari no Young Jump website.

The manga imagines erotic scenarios that do not occur in the main story. The manga launched on Tonari no Young Jump in June 2018, and new chapters debuted on the second and fourth Thursdays of every month. Shueisha published the manga's third compiled book volume on January 17.

Akasaka began the Kaguya-sama: Love is War series in Shueisha 's Miracle Jump magazine in May 2015 but moved it to Young Jump in March 2016. Viz Media is publishing the original Kaguya-sama: Love is War manga in English. The manga has also inspired a four-panel comedy spinoff manga series titled Kaguya-sama o Kataritai (I Want to Talk With Kaguya) by G3 Ida.

The original manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2019, and the first season ran for 12 episodes. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and FunimationNow . The company also released the anime on Blu-ray Disc on February 18. The anime's second season premiered on April 11. Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan. A live-action film version opened in September 2019.