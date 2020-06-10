Fate/Grand Order Fes. 2020 Event Canceled

5th anniversary event scheduled for August 10 in Tokyo

The official website for the Fate/Grand Order Fes. events announced on Wednesday that this year's event, titled "Fate/Grand Order Fes. 2020 in TOKYO DOME ~5th Anniversary~," is canceled due to measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The organizers said that they want to protect the health of attendees, as well as performers and event staff. People who purchased tickets can receive refunds.

The announcement noted that Japan's reopening guidelines state that events should limit attendees to 50% of capacity throughout the reopening phases, including after August 1. However, this year's Fate/Grand Order Fes. had already sold 90% of it tickets. The event's organizers determined that it would be difficult to hold the event while following the guidelines and ensuring the safety of everyone involved.

The Fate/Grand Order Project staff are still making plans to celebrate the fifth anniversary with fans.

The event was scheduled for August 10 at Tokyo Dome.

Aniplex released the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game in Japan in summer 2015. The game received an English release in the United States and Canada in June 2017.

The game has inspired various anime adaptations. Fate/Grand Order Shinsei Entaku Ryōiki Camelot : Wandering: Agateram , the first film in a two-part project, will open on August 15. The game is also inspiring the upcoming Fate/Grand Order Final Singularity - Grand Temple of Time: Solomon ( Fate/Grand Order -Kyūshoku Tokuiten Kani Jikan Shinden Solomon- ) anime.

Sources: Fate/Grand Order Fes.'s website, Comic Natalie