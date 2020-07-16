Kei Toume's Kūden no Himegimi Manga Goes Back on Hiatus Until October

Manga returned from 4-month hiatus in May

This year's 15th issue of Kodansha 's Evening magazine revealed on Tuesday that Kei Toume 's Kūden no Himegimi ( Rocky Princess or lit., Static Princess) manga will go back on hiatus until the magazine's 21st issue on October 27.

The manga went on hiatus on January 14, and resumed on May 26.

The manga centers on the relationship between Mao Hosaka and Yokiko Hasekura, two high schoolers who are members of the rock band Artago. Mao is the daughter of the guitarist of a famous rock band. Meanwhile, Yokiko is a talented singer who is as beautiful as she is mysterious.

The manga is a continuation of Toume's earlier Kūden Noise no Himegimi (Static Noise Princess) manga. The original manga launched in Gentosha 's Comic Birz magazine in July 2016, and Gentosha published the third compiled volume in January 2019. Comic Birz ended serialization in June 2018. The manga then relaunched with the new title Kūden no Himegimi in Kodansha 's Evening magazine in January 2019. Kodansha released the first compiled book volume last October.

Tokyopop published Toume's Lament of the Lamb manga in English. Lament of the Lamb inspired a four-episode original video animation ( OVA ) in 2003. Toume's Sing "Yesterday" for Me ( Yesterday o Utatte ) manga inspired a television anime by Yoshiyuki Fujiwara and Doga Kobo that premiered on April 4 and ended on June 20.