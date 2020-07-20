Voice Actors Katsuyuki Konishi, Sayaka Ohara Narrate 39-Minute Gameplay Video for Fairy Tail RPG

Both actors play game in new video

Koei Tecmo Games' official YouTube channel started streaming a 39-minute gameplay video for the upcoming Fairy Tail role-playing game on Friday. The video features the voice actor for the character of Laxus, Katsuyuki Konishi, and the voice actress for the character of Erza, Sayaka Ohara, playing the game.

The gameplay video also features a "mini drama" centering on the characters Laxus and Erza.

The game will debut for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in Japan on July 30. Koei Tecmo Europe will also release the game in Europe on July 30, and Koei Tecmo America will release it on July 31. The game was delayed to July due to the effects of the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The game was originally slated to launch in Japan, North America, and Europe on March 19, and then was delayed to late June before this most recent delay.

People who purchase the game early will receive a special Miss Fairy Tail costume for Erza. The game's digital deluxe edition includes a Great Magic Games team costume set, a Lacrima set, and a Ryza (from the Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout game) costume for Lucy.

In Japan, the limited-edition "Fairy Tail Guild Box" will bundle a B2-size poster of an image drawn by manga creator Hiro Mashima, an appendix book, three-character 3D cards, and a sticker set.

Previously revealed playable characters include: Natsu, Lucy, Gray, Erza, Wendy, Gajeel, Kagura, Ichiya Vandalay Kotobuki, Sting, Rogue, Sherria, Jellal, Laxus, and Mirajane.

KOEI Tecmo Games' GUST Studios is developing the game under the supervision of Mashima. KOEI Tecmo America describes the game:

Start your journey in the land of Fiore and play through the adventures of Natsu Dragneel and Lucy Heartfilia as well as other eccentric members of the Fairy Tail mage guild on a fun-filled and thrilling quest. GUST Studios is creating the game under the supervision of author Hiro Mashima, promising a faithful recreation for the Fairy Tail world and its unusual inhabitants, including everything from magic to its iconic characters.

The game includes a new Eclipse arc, which centers on the “Project Eclipse” experiment "that opens up a gate to the past, unleashing Dragons that lived over 400 years ago into the present timeline."

The most recent and final anime season based on Mashima's manga premiered in October 2018 and ended in September 2019. Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the anime with English subtitles, and Funimation also streamed an English dub.

Sources: Koei Tecmo Games' YouTube channel, MoCa News