Hige o Soru. Soshite Joshi Kōsei o Hirou. Anime Reveals Staff, TV Airing

The official Twitter account for the anime of author Shimesaba and illustrator booota 's Hige o Soru. Soshite Joshi Kōsei o Hirou. (I Shave My Beard. Then I Pick Up a High School Girl.) light novels revealed the anime's main staff and television broadcast on Monday. The Twitter account also showed the character design line art for protagonist Yoshida and main heroine Sayu.

Manabu Kamikita (romanization not confirmed) is directing the anime at project No.9 ( High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even In Another World , SUPER HXEROES , Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki ). Takayuki Noguchi ( Ro-Kyu-Bu! , Queen's Blade 2: The Evil Eye , Rail Romanesque ) is designing the characters. Deko Akao ( Noragami , Snow White with the Red Hair , If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die ) is in charge of the series scripts. Dream Shift ( Shironeko Project: Zero Chronicle ) is producing the anime.

The novels' romantic comedy story begins when 26-year-old Yoshida, an employee at a major IT company, meets a high school girl on his way home after drinking. Yoshida's crush had decisively rejected him after he pined for her for five years, and he had decided to drink his sorrow. Sayu, the runaway high school girl he meets, says they could sleep together if he lets her stay with him. Yoshida chides the girl for the suggestion but eventually lets her stay with him.

Shimesaba began serializing the novels on the Kakuyomu website in March 2017. Kadokawa Sneaker Bunko released the first compiled book volume with booota 's illustrations in February 2018, and the fourth volume will shipped on August 1. The novels have a total of more than 400,000 copies in circulation, including digital copies.

Imaru Adachi launched a manga adaptation of the novel series in Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine in November 2018. Kadokawa published the third compiled book volume on May 26.

booota has provided illustrations for novels including Seven Senses of the Re'Union , Penguin Highway , and The Dark Maidens . The Seven Senses of the Re'Union novels inspired a television anime in July 2018, and the penguin highway novel also inspired an anime film that same month. The Dark Maidens received manga and live-action film adaptations in February 2017. In addition, booota provided the character designs for the HIMOTE HOUSE: A share house of super psychic girls television anime series, which premiered in October 2018.

Sources: Hige o Soru. Soshite Joshi Kōsei o Hirou. anime's Twitter account, Comic Natalie