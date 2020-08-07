By the Grace of the Gods Anime Unveils More Cast, Theme Song Artists

The official website for the anime of author Roy and illustrator Ririnra 's By the Grace of the Gods ( Kami-tachi ni Hirowareta Otoko ) light novel series posted more cast members, the theme songs' artists, and the second key visual on Saturday.

The newly announced cast members are:

Yūki Hirose as Welanna, Miya's former party member

Yūki Takada as Mizelia, Miya's former party member

Yui Fukuo as Cilia, Miya's former party member

Tetsu Inada as Wogan, the master of the Adventurer's Guild's Gimuru branch



The anime's main voice actress Azusa Tadokoro is performing the opening theme song "Yasashii Sekai" (Kind World), while MindaRyn, a popular YouTuber known for posting her cover versions of anime songs, performs the ending theme song "Blue Rose knows" as her debut single.

The previously announced cast includes:

Yūki Kuwahara as Eliaria



Daisuke Ono as Reinhart



Marika Kōno as Miya



Motomu Kiyokawa as Gain



Kikuko Inoue as Lulutia



Makoto Koichi as Kufo



Hiroki Yasumoto as Ryoma Takebayashi



Makoto Furukawa as Tabuchi



Saori Hayami as Elise



Takehito Koyasu as Reinbach



The anime will star Azusa Tadokoro as Ryoma.

The anime will premiere in October on the Tokyo MX , BS Fuji , J:TV, and other channels. Funimation is co-producing the anime, and will stream the series. Funimation premiered the anime's first episode during its FunimationCon virtual event on July 3.

Takeyuki Yanase ( In Another World With My Smartphone , If It’s for My Daughter, I’d Even Defeat a Demon Lord ) is directing the anime at Maho Film ( If It’s for My Daughter, I’d Even Defeat a Demon Lord ), and Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Black Clover , Dropkick on My Devil! ) is the story editor and screenwriter. Kaho Deguchi ( If It’s for My Daughter, I’d Even Defeat a Demon Lord , Cutie Honey Universe ) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director, with Ririnra credited with the original character designs.

Hiroaki Tsutsumi is composing the music at Lantis , and Masanori Tsuchiya is directing the sound at AMG Studio . Aki Watanabe is the color key artist, and Satoshi Shibata is directing the art. Yukina Nomura is the compositing director of photography.

J-Novel Club is publishing the novels digitally in English, and it describes the story:

Under the protection of the gods, a relaxed life with slimes in another world begins!

One day, the life of middle-aged Japanese businessman Ryoma Takebayashi came to a rather sudden and disappointing end. Ryoma had never had a blessed life, but after his death, three great gods sought his cooperation and reincarnated him as a child in another world with swords and magic!

Receiving a most cordial and divine welcome from the gods, Ryoma decides to live leisurely on his own in the forest for the time being. Working diligently at magic and hunting, Ryoma's greatest passion comes to be researching his tamed slimes?! Training a variety of slimes (some newly discovered), the curtain rises on this easygoing life fantasy celebrating a second life with kind people in another world!

Roy began serializing the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in 2014, before ending it and launching a new version of the story in 2015. The newer serialization is ongoing.

Ranran launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Square Enix 's Manga Up! app in November 2017. Square Enix Manga & Books licensed the manga, and will release the first volume this November.