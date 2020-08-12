Fushigi Dagashiya Zenitendō Film Segment's Opening Animation Streamed

The official website for the television anime of author Reiko Hiroshima and illustrator jyajya's children's novel series Fushigi Dagashiya Zenitendō began streaming the opening video on Wednesday for Eiga Fushigi Dagashiya Zenitendō . The video features the theme song "Kisōtengai Fushigi o Dōzo," performed by Emi Noda.

Eiga Fushigi Dagashiya Zenitendō is one of four segments in the new installment of the Toei Manga Matsuri omnibus film series revival. The omnibus film will open in theaters in Japan on August 14. The film was slated to premiere in theaters in Japan on April 24, but it was delayed due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The omnibus also includes the second film for the Butt Detective ( Oshiri Tantei ) anime, titled Oshiri Tantei : Tentō Mushi Iseki no Nazo ; Kamen Rider Den-O: Pretty Den-O Tōjō! ( Masked Rider Den-O: Pretty Den-O Appears!), the Kamen Rider Den-O franchise's first film in 10 years; and Recycle Zoo: Mamore! Mokuyōbi wa Shigen Gomi no Hi .

The novel series is also inspiring a television anime that will premiere on September 8 on the NHK E-Tele network, and will air every Friday from 6:45 p.m. to 6:54 p.m.

Satoshi Tomioka ( Usavich , Yanyan Machiko ) is directing the anime at Toei Animation and Kanaban Graphics . Yūji Kobayashi ( Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal ) is in charge of series scripts. Satoru Matsuda ( Robot Girls Z+ ) is the sound director. Michiru ( Ascendance of a Bookworm , Given , Izetta: The Last Witch ) is composing the music. Musician emi noda is performing the opening theme song "Kisōtengai Fushigi o Dōzo" (Take a Bizarre Mystery), while KOCHO is performing the ending song "Hanya Maru Manten, Zenitenya" (Hanya Perfect Score, Zenitenya).

The novel series' story centers on the mysterious candy and snack shop Zenitendō, which only lucky people can find. The shop's proprietor is a woman named Beniko, and she can recommend the perfect candy for each person's troubles. However, things might not turn out as hoped if people eat or use the confections incorrectly. Whether Beniko's sweets bring fortune or misfortune is up to the people who receive them.

The novel series' first volume debuted in May 2013, and Kaiseisha released the 13th volume on April 16. The franchise has more than 1.4 million copies in print.