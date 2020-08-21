Prinny 1•2: Exploded and Reloaded Game Collection's New English Trailer Streamed

Game collection launches for Switch in N. America on October 13, in Europe on October 16, in Japan on November 12

NIS America began streaming a new spotlight trailer on Thursday for its release of Nippon Ichi Software 's Prinny 1•2: Exploded and Reloaded game collection for the Nintendo Switch. The video highlights the Prinny 2: Dawn of Operation Panties, Dood! game.

The game collection launches on October 13 in North America and on October 16 in Europe. Nippon Ichi Software revealed on Thursday that the game will ship in Japan on November 12.

The collection will include Nippon Ichi Software 's Prinny: Can I Really Be the Hero? and Prinny 2: Dawn of Operation Panties, Dood! games, along with DLC. The game's "Just Desserts Edition" will bundle the Prinny's Scrapbook of Memories art book, a soundtrack, a building block set, and an "Asagi Wars EX Alpha Championship Edition" poster.

NIS America describes Prinny 1: Can I Really Be the Hero?:

Master Etna demands the ultimate dessert, and it is up to a legion of lowly Prinnies to make it! Jump, slash, and combo your way through different stages of the Netherworld, devastate enemies and bosses with special attacks, and encounter both new and familiar faces in this explosive action adventure from the twisted minds behind the Disgaea series!

The company describes Prinny 2: Dawn of Operation Panties, Dood!:

When the mysterious Phantom Thief steals Master Etna's panties, the Prinny horde must rise up once again to retrieve them… or suffer the consequences! Slash and Hip Pound your way through chaotic stages full of devilish foes, and build up the Combo Gauge to unleash powerful moves like Prinny Cyclone and Prinnykaze. Also, dive into the bonus story of the OTHER protagonist(?) of the Disgaea games and claim your glory with Asagi Wars: Vengeance of Asagi!

Prinny: Can I Really Be the Hero? launched for the PlayStation Portable in Japan in 2008 and in the West in 2009. Prinny 2: Dawn of Operation Panties, Dood! launched for the PSP in Japan and Europe in 2010 and in North America in 2011. Both games are side-scroller spinoffs of Nippon Ichi Software 's Disgaea strategy role-playing game series.