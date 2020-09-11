Marudase Kintarō & 'Yes, No, or Maybe?' Event Anime to Both Premiere on December 11

Marudase Kintarō anime also reveals cast, visual

The official website for the BL FES!!-Boys Love Festival!!- project announced on Friday that the double-screening anime of Naomi Guren 's Marudase Kintarō (Kintarō Bares it All) boys-love manga and the anime of Michi Ichiho 's Yes, No, or Maybe? ( Yes ka No ka Hanbun ka ) boys-love light novel series will premiere in screenings around Japan as part of the festival on December 11.

The website also revealed that Toshiyuki Morikawa will star in the Marudase Kintarō anime as Kintarō. The website also revealed a visual for the anime.

Hideki Araki is directing the anime at Seven . Arikura Arika is writing the script.

The BL FES!!-Boys Love Festival!!- screenings will include regular screenings, cheering screenings (in which audience members are allowed and encouraged to shout at and react to the screen), and talk show segments with the cast. The festival will also include the unveiling of the Kono BL ga Yabai! publication's ranking lists for 2021. Voice actor Toshiyuki Morikawa is serving as the festival's chairman.

Guren's Marudase Kintarō manga is a sequel to the earlier The Incredible Kintaro ( Masaka no Kintarō ) manga. Digital Manga Publishing released the original manga in English in 2014, and it describes the story:

Thanks to the incredible last words of his grandfather,​ young and adorable Makoto's virginity is the target of every teacher who wants to be principal of his school! Will fleeing to the mountains to recruit his childhood friend Kintaro be the answer to his prayers.​.. and wildest fantasies?​

Guren published Marudase Kintarō in April 2018, and the original The Incredible Kintaro manga in 2010.

For the Yes, No, or Maybe? anime, Atsushi Abe and Yoshihisa Kawahara are reprising their roles from the drama CD adaptation of the novels as Kei Kunieda and Ushio Tsuzuki, respectively.

Masahiro Takata ( Super Seisyun Brothers director, scriptwriter) is directing the film at Lesprit . Ayano Ōwada ( Black Butler: Book of Circus episode animation director) is in charge of character design, and Haruka Nobori ( The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods ) is handling the color design. Natsuko Tosugi ( Isekai Quartet ) and Rika Miyamoto ( Smile Pretty Cure! ) are the art directors, and Koichi Yokomakura is the cinematographer. Tomoki Hasegawa ( NANA ) is composing the music. Nobuyuki Abe ( Kemono Friends ) is the sound director.

The Yes ka No ka Hanbun ka novels' story follows Kei Kunieda, a young and popular TV announcer who maintains a perfect facade in his professional life, but privately curses everyone around him as incompetent fools. However, a certain circumstance allows animation writer Ushio Tsuzuki to discover Kei's more acerbic side.

Sources: BL FES!!'s website, Comic Natalie