Live-Action Seiho Boys' High School! Series Adds 4 More Cast Members

TV Tokyo 's official website for the live-action series adaptation of Kaneyoshi Izumi 's Seiho Boys' High School! ( Men's Kō ) manga revealed four more cast members on Thursday.

The new cast includes, from left to right in image above:

Hiyori Sakurada as Erika Harushima, a mysterious girl who has an effect on Chikara Maki

Mizuki Kayashima as Erika Takano, a girl who has a reason to be on the island and who talks to Chikara sometimes after they met by chance one day

Mayuko Fukuda as the new school nurse Ayako Fukuhara

Toshiya Sakai as the shopkeeper of the only shop on the island, Kishida Shōten

The series will now premiere on October 7, after staff delayed the show from its planned July debut due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The members of the Kansai Johnny's Jr. male idol group Naniwa Danshi will star in the series. From left to right in image above, the cast includes Kazuya Ōhashi, Kyōhei Takahashi , Ryūsei Ōnishi, Daigo Nishihata, Kento Nagao, Shunsuke Michieda, and Jōichirō Fujiwara. Naomi Hiruta is penning the scripts.

Viz Media published the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Remote, lonely and surrounded by the ocean. This isn't Alcatraz we're talking about, it's Seiho Boys' High School, where the student body is rife with sexually frustrated hunks! How can these young men get girlfriends when they're stuck in the middle of nowhere? When a pretty girl shows up on campus, the whole school is sent into a frenzy. It's not often these sheltered youths get a real living and breathing female within their midst. The boys want to help her out, but are they in way over their heads?

The shōjo manga ran in Shogakukan 's Betsucomi magazine from 2006 to 2010, and Shogakukan published eight compiled book volumes for the manga. Viz Media released all eight volumes of the manga in English. The manga received a two-chapter epilogue after 10 years starting in the August issue of Shogakukan 's Betsucomi magazine in July.

Viz Media also previously released all six volumes of Izumi's Doubt!! manga.