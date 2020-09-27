Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Switch Game's New Trailer Previews Gameplay

Nintendo began streaming a second trailer on Saturday for KOEI Tecmo Games' Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Nintendo Switch game. The game reveals the in-game item "Lucky Ladle" as a digital pre-order bonus, and the in-game item "Training Sword" for those who have save data from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild .

The game is a sequel to Hyrule Warriors and a prequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild set 100 years earlier. The game will launch on November 20.

The game will feature Dynasty Warriors -style battles against large groups of enemies. Players will "Battle as legendary warriors and experience the emotional events of the Great Calamity first-hand."

The award-winning The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch game launched for the Switch and Nintendo Wii U in March 2017. Nintendo announced in June 2019 that a sequel is in development.

KOEI Tecmo Games released Hyrule Warriors for the Wii U in Japan in August 2014 and in the West in September 2014. The company released Hyrule Warriors Legends in Japan in January 2016, and in North America and Europe in March 2016. Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition launched for the Switch in Japan in March 2018 and in the West in May 2018.