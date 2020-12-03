Crunchyroll Adds Yamibo Anime to Catalog

Series debuts for premium members today

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it has added the Yamibo - Darkness, the Hat, and the Travelers of the Books anime to its catalog. The series will debut for premium members in the United States and Canada on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. EST. The anime will then launch for free members on January 1.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

Hazuki is a high-school student living with Hatsumi, and the two are so close they are like sisters. When Hatsumi disappears, Hazuki moves heaven and earth to find her, entering strange exotic worlds.

The 13-episode Yamibō ( Yami to Bōshi to Hon no Tabibito ) anime series originally aired in 2003. The series is based on Root's adult visual novel of the same name and revolves around a girl named Eve, who is a caretaker of the Great Library, which contains all the worlds in the universe within books. Each episode in the series details one of Eve's lives in one of the worlds and follows a group of people as they try to find her.

Yuji Yamaguchi ( Fate/stay night , Strawberry Eggs ) directed the series at Studio DEEN and Tomomi Mochizuki ( Twin Spica , Rozen Maiden ) handled the series composition.

Media Blasters released the anime on Blu-ray Disc. The company also released the anime on DVD on March 2016, but the release contained the censorship blurring present in the anime's TV broadcast version, which is not present in the Japanese Blu-ray Disc release.

Digital Rights Media began streaming Yamibō on its RetroCrush streaming service on November 13. Tubi TV is also streaming the anime.

Source: Crunchyroll