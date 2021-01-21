Crunchyroll Streams Original Digimon Adventure Anime in Europe, Middle East, North Africa

1999 anime began streaming on Thursday

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it is streaming the original Digimon Adventure anime in Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. The anime began streaming on Thursday.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

While at summer camp, seven kids come across seven Digivices and are transported to a strange digital world. In this new world they make friends with creatures that call themselves Digimon who were born to defend their world from various evil forces.

The first Digimon Adventure television anime series premiered in 1999. The Digimon Adventure 02 sequel anime series then aired in 2000-2001. Hulu is streaming the anime.

The Digimon Adventure: reboot anime premiered in Japan last April. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

Source: Crunchyroll