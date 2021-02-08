Daisuke Higuchi's Whistle! W Manga Resumes After Nearly 2 Years

Manga went on hiatus in April 2019 due to author's health issues

Daisuke Higuchi 's Whistle! W (pronounced "Whistle Double") manga resumed on Monday on Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app. The manga went on hiatus in April 2019 due to the author's health issues. Higachi stated at the time that she was taking some time off to recover and "recharge."

The manga centers on two boys. Kōga Tenjō is blessed with an affluent family, a famous former soccer player as a father, and an unyielding spirit. Takumi Kurose is a reticent and detached boy who has endured past hardships. When they meet, a new soccer story begins.

Higuchi launched the manga in Ura Sunday and Manga ONE in September 2016. Shogakukan published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in January 2019. The manga is a "new story" in Higuchi's Whistle! soccer manga series.

Higuchi serialized the original Whistle! manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1998 to 2002. Shueisha released 24 compiled book volumes for the series. Viz Media released all 24 volumes in English from 2004 to 2010, and released the manga digitally from 2013 to 2014. The manga received a 39-episode television anime adaptation in 2002-2003, and a stage play adaptation in 2016.

Higuchi launched a new manga titled Dokushi -Blunt- on Gentosha 's Comic Boost website last July. The manga is a sequel to her Dokushi manga. Higuchi also published a full-color special chapter for the Whistle! manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website in August 2019.