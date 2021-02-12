Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- The Prophecy of the Throne Game's Physical Release Delayed in U.K. to March 5

Brexit, COVID-19 push release back again

Spike Chunsoft and Numskull Games announced on Thursday that they are delaying the physical release of the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- : The Prophecy of the Throne ( Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu - Itsuwari no Ōsen Kōho ) game in the United Kingdom to March 5 due to Brexit and the major snowstorm affecting European regions. The companies are "doing everything they can to deliver" the game to customers as soon as possible.

The game was slated to launch physically and digitally for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in the United Kingdom and Europe on February 5. Instead, the game launched digitally only on that day in the U.K. and other European regions. The game's physical version in the U.K. was previously delayed to February 19 due to Brexit and the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic lockdowns.

The game launched in Japan on January 28 and in North America on January 29.

Spike Chunsoft describes the game:

One month after Subaru's new life in another world began, an emissary sent by the royal castle suddenly appears with news that the royal selection has been postponed, but offers no reason as to why. The postponement of this grand event that decides the next ruler of the Kingdom of Lugunica stirs Subaru and his friends into action. They return to the royal capital only to find that a sixth candidate has claimed their stake for the throne. But the Dragon Stone prophesizes that only five candidates would be chosen. With one candidate being an imposter, suspicions are immediately cast toward one woman in particular: Emilia. What answers lie beyond the mysterious web of assassinations, betrayal, and conspiracies...?

Physical copies of the Day One Edition of the game bundle four exclusive pins featuring Emilia, Subaru, Rem, and a new character. The Collector's Edition includes the pins, a SteelBook case, a soundtrack CD, and an art book with concept art, sketches, and commentary.

The game centers on the Royal Selection storyline from the anime's first season, but contains entirely new "what-if" events, with plot supervision by original author Tappei Nagatsuki . In addition to existing characters, original novel illustrator Shinichirou Otsuka designed new characters for the game.

Source: Press release