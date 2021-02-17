JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Gets Pop-Up Mall Theme Park With Games

Attractions run in Yokohama World Porters on March 5-May 9

The Yokohama World Porters mall announced on Thursday that it will have a JoJo's Bizarre Adventure -themed pop-up theme park named "JOJO WORLD in YOKOHAMA" from March 5 to May 9.

The attraction will include mini-games, such as a "Memetaa! Hamon Roulette," (Memetaa! Ripple Roulette), "Kodai Roma no Sensha Death Match Garapon" (Ancient Roman Chariot Death Match Ball Lottery), "Joestar Ikkō World Tour" (Joestar One-Party World Tour) digital dice race game that traces the journey of Jotaro and the rest of the Stardust Crusaders, "Mangaka no Uchi e Tabi ni Ikō" (Let's Go to the Manga Creator's House) where players can engage in a conversation with Rohan Kishibe, and "Passione Haizoku Team Tekisei Shindan Test," where players can determine if they are fit to join the Passione gang.

The attraction will also offer merchandise for the franchise .

Source: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web