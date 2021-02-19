Mars Red: Kawataredoki no Uta Smartphone Game Announced

Original franchise creator Bun'ō Fujisawa writes original story for free-to-play game

The staff for the franchise based on Bun'ō Fujisawa's MARS RED dramatic stage reading production revealed on Friday that the franchise is getting a smartphone game titled MARS RED : Kawataredoki no Uta (Daybreak Poem). The adventure game will be free to play, but will have optional in-app purchases. D-techno is developing the game. Fujiasawa is writing the original story for the game.

The television anime in the franchise will premiere on April 5 at 25:59 (effectively, April 6 at 1:59 a.m.) on YTV . The anime will also air on Tokyo MX , Chukyo TV , BS Fuji , and CS Family Gekijo . Funimation will begin streaming the anime on the same day.

Funimation , which is co-producing the anime with Yomiuri TV Enterprise , describes the story:

MARS RED takes place in 1923, and vampires have existed for quite a while. But now, the number of vampires is increasing and a mysterious, artificial blood source called Ascra has appeared.

The Japanese government, in turn, creates “Code Zero,” a unit within the army tasked with taking down the vampiric forces. And what better way to track vampires than by using vampires?

Created by Lieutenant General Nakajima, this unit has historically been in the business of information war, but has been re-assigned to solve the vampire crisis. It's up to Code Zero and the S-class vampire Deffrot to investigate this increase and put a stop to it before society crumbles.

The Code Zero Daily Report ( Zero Kikan Nikki ) mini-anime premiered on November 2. The mini-anime will have a new monthly episode every fourth Tuesday, with a total of five episodes scheduled through March.

The first stage production of MARS RED debuted in 2013, with more shows in 2015 and 2017. Karakara launched the manga adaptation in Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Garden magazine in January 2020. The manga's first compiled book volume shipped in Japan in May 2020, and the second compiled book volume will ship on April 14.

A stage play in the franchise will debut in June.