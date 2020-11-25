Mars Red Vampire Anime Streams English-Subtitled Mini-Anime's 1st Episode

New episodes of Code Zero Daily Report debut every 4th Tuesday

The official website for the television anime of Bun'ō Fujisawa's MARS RED dramatic stage reading productions launched a mini-anime titled Code Zero Daily Report ( Zero Kikan Nikki ) on Tuesday. The first episode has English subtitles.

The mini-anime will have a new monthly episode every fourth Tuesday, with five episodes scheduled until March.

The anime will premiere in April 2021.

Funimation , which is co-producing the anime with Yomiuri TV Enterprise , describes the story:

MARS RED takes place in 1923, and vampires have existed for quite a while. But now, the number of vampires is increasing and a mysterious, artificial blood source called Ascra has appeared.

The Japanese government, in turn, creates “Code Zero,” a unit within the army tasked with taking down the vampiric forces. And what better way to track vampires than by using vampires?

Created by Lieutenant General Nakajima, this unit has historically been in the business of information war, but has been re-assigned to solve the vampire crisis. It's up to Code Zero and the S-class vampire Deffrot to investigate this increase and put a stop to it before society crumbles.

Kouhei Hatano ( Freezing Vibration , Angels of Death episode director) is directing the anime at Signal.MD . Jun'ichi Fujisaku ( Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex , Blood+ , Blood-C , The Beast Player Erin ) is writing and supervising the scripts. Kemuri Karakara ( Donten ni Warau ), who is drawing the franchise 's manga adaptation, is credited for the original character designs. Yukari Takeuchi ( Norn9 ) is adapting those designs for animation. Original creator Bun'ō Fujisawa is the sound director. Cellist Toshiyuki Muranaka ( In This Corner of the World ) is composing the music.

The first stage production of MARS RED debuted in 2013, with more shows in 2015 and 2017. Karakara launched the manga adaptation in Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Garden magazine on January 4.

Sources: MARS RED anime's website, Comic Natalie