JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Season 1, Hunter x Hunter Seasons 1-3 Leave Netflix U.S. on March 7

Anime premiered in 2012, 2011 respectively

Netflix U.S. is currently listing that season 1 of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure television anime and seasons 1-3 of the Hunter x Hunter anime are leaving Netflix on March 7.

While the "What's On Netflix " website also states that season 4 of Hunter x Hunter (the Greed Island Arc) is also leaving Netflix on March 7, ANN could not confirm this information. If Netflix itself later confirms this, ANN will update this article.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure premiered in Japan in October 2012. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment released Parts 1 and 2 of the series on DVD with an English dub in September 2015. Netflix began streaming the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure spinoff anime Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan ( Kishibe Rohan wa Ugokanai ) on February 18.



The new Hunter x Hunter anime series premiered in October 2011. Viz Media streamed the anime as one of its launch titles on its go90 streaming service alongside JoJo's Bizarre Adventure , Death Note , and several others.



Thanks to Link20XX for the news tip.