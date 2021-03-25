Bushiroad to Stream BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia Anime Films in U.S.

Eventive platform to begin streaming 1st film on May 22, 2nd film on July 24

Bushiroad USA announced on Thursday that it will stream the BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia I : Promise and BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia II : Song I am. anime films in the U.S. on the online streaming platform Eventive. BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia I : Promise will begin streaming on May 22 at 10:00 p.m. EDT until August 22. BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia II : Song I am. will begin streaming on July 24 at 10:00 p.m. EDT until October 24. Customers can purchase a ticket to stream a movie for three days.

The two-film project is focused on the " Roselia " in-story band. BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia I: Yakusoku, will open in Japan on April 23. BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia II: Song I am. will open on June 25.

The BanG Dream! FILM LIVE 2nd Stage anime film will open in Japan on August 20.

The BanG Dream! Poppin' Dream! film is slated to open in 2022.

The BanG Dream! FILM LIVE anime film based on the BanG Dream! franchise opened in 56 theaters in Japan in September 2019. The film earned more than 300 million yen (about US$2.75 million) at the Japanese box office by the following month. Sanzigen returned to animate the film, and Bushiroad distributed the film. Sentai Filmworks has licensed the film.

The main BanG Dream! television anime's first 13-episode season premiered in January 2017, and Anime Network Online and Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired in Japan. The anime's second season premiered in January 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and HIDIVE and Crunchyroll both streamed the series as it aired.

The BanG Dream! 3rd Season television anime debuted in January 2020. Sentai Filmworks licensed the season, and HIDIVE and VRV streamed the series as it aired.

Argonavis from BanG Dream! Animation , the television anime based on franchise 's Argonavis all-male band, premiered in April 2020.

Source: Press release