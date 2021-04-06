How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Omega Anime Casts Kazuyuki Okitsu, Maki Kawase

Recap video streamed ahead of 1st season premiering on Thursday

The official website for the television anime of Yukiya Murasaki 's How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord light novel series revealed on Tuesday two new cast members for How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Ω , the second season, and a video that recaps the first season. Masaaki Mizunaka narrates the video as his character Diablo.

Kazuyuki Okitsu as Gewalt, a paladin and high-level summoner







Maki Kawase as Tria, a female paladin who is helping Lumachina escape from the hands of the church







The second season will debut on Thursday . Crunchyroll will stream the anime with subtitles, and Funimation will stream the anime's English dub .

Satoshi Kuwabara ( Dagashi Kashi 2 , Black Jack ) is directing the second season at Tezuka Productions and Okuru to Noboru . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu is returning from the first season to handle series composition, and Shizue Kaneko is again designing the characters. DJ KOO & MOTSU are collaborating with Yū Serizawa on the opening theme song "EVERYBODY! EVERYBODY!" and the ending theme song "YOU YOU YOU.

Returning cast members include Masaaki Mizunaka as Diablo, Yū Serizawa as Shera L Greenwood, and Azumi Waki as Rem Galleu. New cast members include Miku Itō as Lumachina Weselia, Aoi Koga as Rose, Fumiko Uchimura as Horn, and Chinatsu Akasaki as Fanis Laminitus.

The anime's first season premiered in Japan in July 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime worldwide outside of Asia, and Funimation streamed the anime in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. Funimation also streamed an English dub for the series.

Yūta Murano ( Brave Beats , Dream Festival! ) directed the anime at Ajia-do . Yuki Nishioka served as chief animation director. Teppei Satō directed the photography at Asahi Production Shiraishi Studio, and Satoshi Motoyama directed the sound at Half HP Studio .

J-Novel Club is releasing the original novel series in English, and it describes the story:

In the MMORPG Cross Reverie, Takuma Sakamoto is so powerful that he is lauded as the “Demon Lord” by other players. One day, he is summoned to another world – but with the same appearance he had in the game! There, he meets two girls who both proclaim themselves to be his Summoner. They had performed an Enslavement Ritual to turn him into their Summon... but that's when Takuma's passive ability "Magic Reflection" activated! Instead, it was the girls who had become enslaved! Though Takuma may have been the strongest Sorcerer there was, he had no idea how to talk with other people. That's when he makes his choice: to act based on his persona from the game! “Amazing? But of course... I am Diablo, the being known and feared as the Demon Lord!” So begins a tale of adventure with an earth-shakingly powerful Demon Lord (or at least someone who acts like one) taking on another world!

Kodansha published the first novel with illustrations by Takahiro Tsurusaki in December 2014. Naoto Fukuda 's manga launched on Kodansha 's Suiyōbi no Sirius (Wednesday Sirius) section on the Niconico service in June 2015. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English.