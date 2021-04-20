Sony Reverses Decision, Will Continue PlayStation Store Operations for PS3, PS Vita

Company will still disable PS Store operations on PSP on July 2

Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan stated in a blog post on Monday that Sony will continue PlayStation Store operations for the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita consoles.

Sony had previously announced on March 29 that it had planned to close the PlayStation Store on PS Vita on July 2 and on PS3 on August 27. The company still plans to disable purchasing functionality for the PlayStation Portable console on July 2.

Ryan stated regarding the reversal, "Upon further reflection, however, it's clear that we made the wrong decision here." He explained that the initial decision to close the PS Store on PS3 and PS Vita was due to "a number of factors, including commerce support challenges for older devices and the ability for us to focus more of our resources on newer devices where a majority of our gamers are playing on."

Sony had previously stated last October that it was disabling purchasing ability for the three consoles for games, Apps, Themes, and Avatars through a web browser or mobile app. Users could still access the PlayStation Network through the devices themselves after the services were disabled later in October.

