Everyday♪ Today's Menu for Emiya Family Switch Game Launches in West on June 2

Game launched in Japan on Wednesday

Aniplex of America announced on Tuesday that it will release the Everyday♪ Today's Menu for Emiya Family ( Mainichi♪ Emiya-sanchi no Kyō no Gohan ) game for Nintendo Switch digitally in the West on June 2. The company opened an official English website for the game.

The game launched for Switch in Japan on Wednesday .

The game is based on the net anime of TAa 's Today's Menu for Emiya Family ( Emiya-sanchi no Kyō no Gohan ) manga. The game will feature recipes from the original manga and anime, as well as new recipes and related story content. Sangatsu no Phantasia returns from the manga's anime adaptation to perform the game's "Tabete Ageru" song.

The game was originally slated to ship in Japan in May 2020. The game's official website then announced last May that the game's release has been postponed due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to a general 2020 release date. Aniplex then delayed the game again in November. Aniplex announced last July that the game will release in North America.

The first episode of the 13-episode anime debuted in Japan during the " Fate Project Ōmisoka TV Special 2017" special on December 31, 2017. The series then began streaming on AbemaTV in January 2018, and one episode began streaming on the first of every month. Aniplex of America began streaming the series on Crunchyroll in January 2018, and Funimation began streaming the series in November 2019.

The manga runs on Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up website. Kadokawa published the sixth compiled volume on January 26. Denpa is releasing the manga in English.