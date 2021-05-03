Velveteen & Mandala's Jiro Matsumoto Launches New Manga

beautiful place gun-action manga debuted on Friday

Jiro Matsumoto ( Velveteen & Mandala ) launched a new manga titled beautiful place in Comiplex, the manga website of Hero's Inc's Monthly Hero's magazine, on Friday.

The gun-action manga follows two girls born in Japan during a civil war. Shimon Hanazawa is a woman who participates in her school's "volunteer activities," and Momoko Kо̄saka is her classmate and instructor.

Matsumoto and Yoshio Nagai launched the Ichigeki manga manga in Comic Ran in April 2016, before moving the manga later to Comic Ran Twins . The manga ended in November. LEED Publishing published the manga's seventh and final compiled volume shipped on March 13. Matsumoto drew the manga and Nagai was credited with the original work.

Matsumoto launched Velveteen & Mandala in Ohta's Manga Erotics F magazine after ending his Freesia manga in 2009. Ohta compiled and published the manga in one book volume last November. Vertical published Matsumoto's Velveteen & Mandala manga in English.

