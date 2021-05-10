Girl from the Other Side Kickstarter Reaches Stretch Goal to Create Bonus Short Anime

Wit Studio 's Kickstarter campaign for the original anime DVD ( OAD ) for Nagabe 's The Girl from the Other Side: Siúil, a Rún manga reached its final 20,000,000 yen (about US$183,800) stretch goal just before ending on Sunday. For reaching the stretch goal, Wit Studio will make Nagabe 's weekly illustrations into an additional bonus short anime that will be around 30 seconds long. The campaign page states that the additional anime short will be in a style that respects the original manga's expression, listing black-and-white animation as the example.

In addition to the bonus anime, the campaign reached stretch goals to add a storyboard booklet and behind-the-scenes booklet (both bilingual) to certain supporter tiers, as well as an original manga chapter posted online exclusively to supporters.

The campaign ended on Sunday , and it has raised 22,670,343 yen (about US$208,357).

The campaign achieved its 3-million-yen (about US$27,563) goal on the same day it launched, March 10.

The feature-length OAD will be bundled with a spinoff volume of the manga that will ship on March 10, 2022.

The anime will star Jun Fukuyama as Teacher and Rie Takahashi as Shiva. Yūtarō Kubo and Satomi Maiya are returning from the previous anime and are directing, writing the script, and designing the characters. Schroeder-Headz is again returning to compose the music, and Shōji Hata is again returning as sound director.

Other staff members include:

Wit Studio previously produced a 10-minute anime adaptation of the manga that premiered at the Fantasia Festival in Montreal in August 2019. The anime has a DVD that bundled with the limited edition of the manga's eighth compiled book volume in September 2019.

The manga also ended on March 5 in Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Garden magazine. Nagabe began the series in 2015 in the magazine. The manga's 11th and final main volume shipped on April 10.

Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

In a world split between the Inside and the Outside, those living in both realms are told never to cross over to the other side, lest they be cursed. A young girl named Shiva lives on the other side, in a vacant village with a demonic guardian known only as “Teacher.” Although the two are forbidden to touch, they seem to share a bond that transcends their disparate appearances. But when Shiva leaves Teacher's care to seek out her grandmother, the secret behind her mysterious living arrangement comes to light.

The American Library Association's (ALA's) Young Adult Library Services Association (YALSA) ranked the manga on its list of Great Graphic Novels for Teens in 2018 and 2019. The manga was also nominated for the Best Comic award at the 45th Angoulême International Comics Festival in 2018.