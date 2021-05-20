King of Fighters XV Game Reveals Trailer for Ralf Jones, Clark Still

Bunshu Shinoya, Tomo Kasaya voice characters for Team Ikari fighters

SNK began streaming a trailer for its The King of Fighters XV game to highlight the characters Ralf Jones (voiced by Bunshu Shinoya) and Clark Still (voiced by Tomo Kasaya) on Wednesday.

Ralf and Clark, together with Leona Heidern, form Team Ikari.

The King of Fighters XV will launch in 2021. The game's initial roster includes: Shun'Ei, Meitenkun, Benimaru Nikaido, Iori, Joe Higashi, Kyo, Chizuru, K', Leona Heidern, Mai Shiranui, Andy Bogard, Yuri Sakazaki, Terry Bogard, Yashiro Nanakase, King, Shermie, Chris, Ralf, and Clark.

SNK released The King of Fighters XIV , the latest installment in the franchise , for PlayStation 4 in August 2016. SNK then released the game for PC via Steam in June 2017.

The series is inspiring a Chinese-animated CG film titled The King of Fighters: Awaken that will debut simultaneously worldwide in 2022.