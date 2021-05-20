Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Game's Trailer Previews Story

Game launches for Switch, PC on July 9

CAPCOM began streaming a story trailer on Thursday for its Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin game.

English

Japanese

The game will launch worldwide for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on July 9.

In the "story-driven RPG set in the world of Monster Hunter ," players will become monster riders to travel the world with monster companions and take on quests. The story begins with the mass disappearance of the Rathalos worldwide.

The game will have compatibility with the Monster Hunter Rise game. Players who have save data for Monster Hunter Rise on their system will receive special armor in Monster Hunter Stories 2. Monster Hunter Rise launched for the Switch on March 26.

Monster Hunter Stories , the first RPG for the Monster Hunter franchise , originally launched for Nintendo 3DS in October 2016 in Japan and in the West in September 2017. CAPCOM released the game for smartphones in Japan in December 2017 and in the West in September 2018.

In the game's story, in a certain village of Riders, children start their adventure with a game of "Egg Hunting Tag." The protagonist, Lilia, and Shuval go into the forest and discover a monster egg, and the egg hatches. Through this meeting, the monster awakens, and the three friends each start to walk on their own separate paths.

The Monster Hunter Stories RIDE ON tie-in anime premiered in Japan in October 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the series with English subtitles as it aired and Funimation streamed an English dub .