News
Funimation Debuts Show By Rock!! Mashumairesh!! Anime's English Dub on Wednesday
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Funimation revealed on Tuesday that it will debut the Show By Rock!! Mashumairesh!! anime's English dub on Wednesday, and it also revealed the English dub cast. The cast, under voice director Megan Shipman, assistant voice director and producer Michelle Rojas, co-producer Justin Rojas, sound supervisor Donald Shults, Recording engineers Helena Walstrom, Spencer Liles, Travis Mullenix, Michelle Rojas; and production assistants Timothy Johnson, Sally Haden, include:
- Macy Anne Johnson as Howan
- Giovannie Cruz as Himeko
- Emi Lo as Delmin
- Lindsay Sheppard as Ruhuyu
- Chris Sykes as Hachin
- Aaron Dismuke as Joe
- Jarrod Greene as Sojun
- Stephen Fu as Yasu
The anime premiered in January 2020. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.
Korean director Seung Hui Son directed the anime at Kinema Citrus, and Daisuke Tazawa supervised the series scripts. Nobuyuki Itō (Yuyushiki) served as both character designer and chief animation director, and Masayuki Kojima served as an advisor. Polygon Pictures handled the CG production, and Yasuharu Takanashi (Show By Rock!!, Naruto, Fairy Tail) and Funta7 (Show By Rock!! Short!!, A Bridge to the Starry Skies) composed the music.
Source: Funimation (Nicholas Friedman)