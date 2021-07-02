Gyakuten Sekai no Denchi Shōjo: Rumble Garanndoll Anime's 1st Video Unveils Cast, Story Intro, October TV Debut

The website for the original anime Gyakuten Sekai no Denchi Shōjo : Rumble Garanndoll (literally, Turnabout World's Battery Girl) posted its first promotional video and key visual on Friday. The website and the video announced the anime's main cast, story introduction, and October television premiere. (The website features the words "Rumble Garanndoll," but it is currently unclear if that is the English title of the work, a subtitle of the Japanese title, or a tagline.)

The main cast members are:

Seiichirō Yamashita as Hosomichi Kudō, a club host who works less-than-legally at Tokyo's Kabukichō district

as Hosomichi Kudō, a club host who works less-than-legally at Tokyo's Kabukichō district Ai Fairouz as Rin Akagi, a fan of anime and live-action tokusatsu (special effects) works

Aina Suzuki as Yuki Aoba, an underground idol

Shiori Izawa as Misa Kuroki, a genius hacker who loves retro games



The story is set in 2019, just before the change in historical eras for Japan. A rift to another dimension suddenly opened in the skies above, revealing a "turnabout" alternate world called "Shinkoku Nippon." This parallel version of Japan maintained its militarism and remains stuck in the Showa era. Shinkoku Nippon invaded our Japan with its "Genmu" gas weapons (to which our own modern weapons have no effect) and giant humanoid "Garan" weapons. The invaders immediately took over our government and all but conquered Japan. As a result, our Japan never ushered in the Reiwa era.

A decade later, our Japan was revamped as Genkoku Nippon, a puppet state of Shinkoku Nippon. Under harsh censorship, the once thriving manga, anime, idol, and other sub-cultures have completely died off ... or so it seemed.

Masaomi Andō ( School-Live! , Scum's Wish , Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun , Astra Lost in Space ) is directing the anime at the studio Lerche . Makoto Uezu ( Scum's Wish , The Heroic Legend of Arslan , Kengan Ashura ) is overseeing the series scripts, Akio Watanabe ( The Fruit of Grisaia , The Eden of Grisaia ) is the original character designer, and Keiko Kurosawa ( Astra Lost in Space , Scum's Wish ) is adapting those designs for animation. EGG FIRM is producing the anime.