Crunchyroll Adds 2nd Half of Sgt. Frog Anime to Catalog

Episodes 206-358 begin streaming on Thursday

Crunchyhroll announced on Thursday that it will begin streaming episodes 206-358 of the Sgt. Frog anime on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. EDT in the United States and Canada. Since Crunchyroll added episodes 1-205 last month, the service will have the entire anime in its catalog once the second batch of episodes launches.

Crunchyroll describes the anime:

Keroro is Sergeant Frog - the leader of a platoon of warriors sent to conquer planet Earth. But when the amphibious invaders discovered how much humans enjoy dissecting their comrades, the troops were scattered, the mission was aborted, and Keroro was abandoned. Now, this once proud soldier spends more time wielding a vacuum than he does the weapons of war. It's a far cry from the glory of battle, but hey, at least he's got his own room. And though the invasion may have slowed to a hop, Sergeant Frog still occasionally yearns to overcome his karaoke addiction and reassemble his troops.

The anime series based on based on Mine Yoshizaki 's Sgt. Frog ( Keroro Gunsō ) manga ran from 2004 to 2011, and it spawned five feature films. Funimation released two "seasons" of the anime on DVD, after ADV Films had licensed but not released the anime.

Discotek licensed the anime, and its release of Sgt. Frog will include all 358 episodes in successive SD Blu-ray Disc volume releases by season, beginning later this year, with more information to be revealed later.

American manga publisher Tokyopop released twenty volumes of the original manga in North America before shutting its doors in 2011.

Source: Crunchyroll (Joseph Luster)