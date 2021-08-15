Hive Announces New Shining Force Game for Release in Early 2022

Game developer Hive announced on Tuesday that it has entered into an intellectual property deal with Sega that entitles Hive to develop and distribute Shining Force titles and services across Asia and the West.

Hive will release a new Shining Force smartphone game tentatively titled Shining Force: Hikari to Yami no Eiyū (Hero of Light and Darkness). The company plans to launch the game in early 2022.

The game will be free to play and will feature micro-transactions. The simulation RPG will also feature trademark elements of past entries in the franchise , including story, world-building, and character raising.

A spokesperson for Hive stated to video game website Gamer that Hive is developing the upcoming game to appeal to existing fans of the franchise as well as those unfamiliar with it.

The original Shining Force game launched for Sega Genesis in 1992.

The first game in the Shining franchise is titled Shining in the Darkness . The dungeon crawler launched in March 1991 for Sega Genesis. Other mobile games in the franchise include Shining Force Chronicle I-III as well as several other titles. The Blade Arcus Rebellion from Shining game for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch launched in March 2019.

Source: Gamer via Siliconera