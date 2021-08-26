Gungrave G.O.R.E Game's Trailer Reveals New 2022 Release Date

Game slated for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Iggymob unveiled a new trailer for its Gungrave G.O.R.E ( Gungrave Gore ) PlayStation 4 game during the Gamescom 2021 event on Friday. The video reveals the game's 2022 release date for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

The game was originally slated to release in December 2019 but was delayed to 2020, though it did not release last year either. Koch Media 's new publishing label Prime Matter will publish the game.

Yasuhiro Nightow , a veteran of the previous Gungrave games and anime, is returning as "image director." Iggymob's Jun is the producer, and DJ Heo is the planning designer. Musai is designing the sound.

Iggymob is developing the game with Unreal Engine 4, and is aiming to develop the game with a higher quality and scale than Gungrave VR , the prequel to Gungrave G.O.R.E .

Marvelous USA subsidiary XSEED Games released Korean video game publisher Blueside and Korean developer Iggymob's Gungrave VR game for PlayStation VR in Europe and North America in December 2018. The Gungrave VR U.N standalone second episode launched simultaneously. The digital versions of the games are available individually, and physical versions of the games are also available together in the GUNGRAVE VR: Loaded Coffin Edition . Gungrave VR is XSEED Games' first VR release, and it shipped in Japan in December 2017.