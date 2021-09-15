Demon Slayer Film's Blu-ray Disc Ships in U.S., Canada on December 21

Film gets limited edition BD on same day

Funimation announced on Wednesday that it will release the Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film on Blu-ray Disc in the U.S. and Canada on December 21. Aniplex of America will release the film on a limited edition Blu-ray Disc on the same day. The releases will include the film in Japanese with English subtitles and with the English dub .

The limited edition will come with an original soundtrack CD, a booklet with staff and cast interviews, and a Digipack with new art by ufotable .

The film opened in October 2020. The film sold a total of 28,966,806 tickets for 40,016,942,050 yen (about US$367.6 million) in Japan as of May 23 — and became the first film ever to pass the 40 billion yen milestone. It has since earned 40,096,913,600 yen (about US$366.53 million) in Japan as of June 6.

In 45 countries and territories worldwide, Mugen Train sold a total of 41.35 million tickets to earn the equivalent of 51.7 billion yen (about US$475 million) as of May 23. The film was the highest-earning film worldwide from 2020. It is the first non-Hollywood or non-American film to top the yearly box office worldwide since the beginning of cinema over a century ago. The film is now the #2 highest-earning anime film ever at the U.S. box office.

Funimation is streaming the anime film. Funimation and Aniplex of America released the film digitally on June 22.

The anime film had sold 1,074,170 copies total of its Blu-ray Disc and DVD releases in Japan (including both the limited and regular editions) in only three days since it debuted on June 16. The first-week sales of the film's regular editions have surpassed those for the limited editions of Frozen 2 , the previous record holder for highest first-week DVD and Blu-ray Disc sales in the animation category in the Reiwa era (from May 13, 2019). The DVD version stayed at #1 for five weeks, tying the record of 2005's Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and 2000's The Matrix.

Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2019. Aniplex of America licensed the series and streamed the show on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and Funimation . Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block premiered the television anime in October 2019.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yūkaku-hen ) television anime, the second Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime season, will air every Sunday at 11:15 p.m. this coming fall and winter.

The Entertainment District Arc season continues the story from the Mugen Train film as Tanjirō and the others take on their next mission.

Four new Valentine's Day-themed shorts titled " Kimetsu Gakuen Valentine-hen " (Demon Slayer Academy Valentine Chapter) premiered online in February.

Gotouge launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2016. The manga ended in May 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 23rd and final compiled book volume in December 2020. Viz Media published the manga in English.