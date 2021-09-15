Sword Art Online Progressive Film's Trailer Previews Theme Song, Highlights Asuna, Mito's Relationship

The official website for the Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night anime film began streaming a new trailer for the film on Thursday. The trailer previews the film's theme song "Yuke" by LiSA , who also co-wrote the song.

The trailer also highlights the new character Mito, played by Inori Minase . The new character is shown in the trailer as Asuna's real-life friend Misumi Tozawa, who invites Asuna to play the Sword Art Online game. Later, as Mito, she is shown comforting and protecting Asuna as they go through the dangers of the game, which has now turned lethal.

The film will open in Japan on October 30 in standard and IMAX theaters.

The film got an advance IMAX screening on Wednesday at the T-Joy PRINCE Shinagawa theater in Tokyo.

The official English Twitter account for the anime in the U.S. stated in July that "more information regarding the U.S. release will be coming soon!"

Ayako Kohno (unit director on Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic , High School Fleet , The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky ) directed the film at A-1 Pictures , and Kento Toya ( Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld , The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments ) designied the characters. Yasuyuki Kai served as action director, and Yuki Kajiura is returned to compose the music.

Also returning are Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Kirito and Haruka Tomatsu as Asuna in the voice cast.

The anime is based on Reki Kawahara 's Sword Art Online: Progressive light novel series. The novel series launched in 2012 as a revised retelling of Kawahara's original Sword Art Online novels. The story depicts Kirito's journey through the floating Aincrad castle from the beginning, floor-by-floor. Yen Press is publishing the Sword Art Online: Progressive novel series in English, as well as two manga adaptations.

