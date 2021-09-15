LiSA Co-Writes, Performs Sword Art Online Progressive Film's Theme Song

The official website for the Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night anime film announced on Wednesday that LiSA ( Sword Art Online , Demon Slayer ) co-wrote and performed the film's theme song "Yuke." LiSA wrote the lyrics, and composer Ayase of the YOASOBI duo ( BEASTARS ) composed the song. This is LiSA 's first song for the Sword Art Online franchise since "unlasting" for Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld two years ago.

The song's single will debut on October 15.

The film will open in Japan on October 30 in standard and IMAX theaters.

The film got an advance IMAX screening on Wednesday at the T-Joy PRINCE Shinagawa theater in Tokyo.

The official English Twitter account for the anime in the U.S. stated in July that "more information regarding the U.S. release will be coming soon!"

Inori Minase is voicing the new character Mito in the film.

Ayako Kawano (unit director on Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic , High School Fleet , The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky ) is directing the film at A-1 Pictures , and Kento Toya ( Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld , The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments ) is designing the characters. Yasuyuki Kai is serving as action director, and Yuki Kajiura is returning to compose the music.

Also returning are Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Kirito and Haruka Tomatsu as Asuna in the voice cast.

The anime is based on Reki Kawahara 's Sword Art Online: Progressive light novel series. The novel series launched in 2012 as a revised retelling of Kawahara's original Sword Art Online novels. The story depicts Kirito's journey through the floating Aincrad castle from the beginning, floor-by-floor. Yen Press is publishing the Sword Art Online: Progressive novel series in English, as well as two manga adaptations.

