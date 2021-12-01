Miss Kuroitsu From the Monster Development Department Anime Adds 3 Cast Members

The official website for the anime of Hiroaki Mizusaki 's Miss Kuroitsu From the Monster Development Department ( Kaijin Kaihatsubu no Kuroitsu-san ) manga revealed three new cast members for the anime on Thursday. The new cast members include:

Tetsu Inada as Megistus, the mastermind of Agastya who is considerate of his subordinates



M.A.O as Akashic, the leader of Agastya, whose childlike appearance belies unparalleled managerial prowess



Takuma Terashima as Kenji Sadamaki, who transforms into the superhero Kenshin Blader





In addition, the anime's website announced that the anime will feature different famous "hero actors" as narrators for each episode, with each new actor revealed during airing as episode synopses go up on the site. In addition, real-life Japanese "local heroes" (regional stage actors who play characters modeled after tokusatsu heroes) will also appear as characters in the anime.

The anime will premiere on Asahi Broadcasting , TV Asahi , and 24 affiliated channels within the "ANiMAZiNG!!!" block on January 8.

Kaori Maeda voices protagonist Tōka Kuroitsu, while Satomi Amano voices Wolf Bate. Yuichiro Umehara voices Professor Sadamaki.

Hisashi Saito ( Haganai , The Testament of Sister New Devil , Heaven's Lost Property ) is directing the anime at Quad . Katsuhiko Takayama ( Ga-Rei: Zero , And Yet the Town Moves , Aldnoah.Zero ) is in charge of the series scripts. Kazuya Morimae ( Haganai , The Testament of Sister New Devil animation director) is designing the characters for animation.

Male idol group AXXX1S is performing the anime's opening theme song "Special Force." All-female idol group Maybe Me will perform the show's ending theme songs "Aimai Identity" and "Destiny."

The manga centers on Kuroitsu, an assistant researcher in the superhuman research & development department of Agastya, a villainous secret organization that battles with heroes who try to save the world. Kuroitsu lives a busy life in Agastya, caught between the absurd requests of her bosses; making presentations; implementing new features into superhumans; and getting results within the allotted time, budget, and spec requests; all without vacation.

Mizusaki launched the manga on Flex Comic's Comic Meteor website in April 2019. Flex Comic published the manga's second compiled book volume on July 12.