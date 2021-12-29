Genshiken Author Ends Hashikko Ensemble Manga

Manga ends in January

The February issue of Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine revealed on Saturday that Shimoku Kio ( Genshiken ) will end the Hashikko Ensemble manga in the magazine's next issue in January.

Kio launched the manga in Afternoon in February 2018. Kodansha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on September 22.

The story takes place at a technical high school. The protagonist, who has a voice complex, is approached by a classmate who wants to start a choir club.

Kio ended Genshiken: Second Season in August 2016. The manga is a sequel to Kio's earlier Genshiken manga. Del Rey published the first Genshiken manga series as well as the Kujibiki Unbalance spinoff in North America, and Kodansha Comics published Genshiken: Second Season .

Both Genshiken and Genshiken: Second Season inspired television anime series and original video anime ( OVA ). Media Blasters licensed the first two Genshiken television anime series, the Genshiken videos, and the Kujibiki Unbalance anime. Crunchyroll streamed the Genshiken: Second Generation television anime as it aired in Japan, and NIS America released the anime on Blu-ray Disc.