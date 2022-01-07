Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Film Sells 4.9 Million Tickets for 6.7 Billion Yen in 15 Days

New video promotes anime's hit run with pop-up cafés in 4 cities

The Gekijō-ban Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film has sold 4.9 million tickets for 6.7 billion yen (about US$58 million) in the 15 days since it opened on December 24. It is still outpacing last year's highest earning film Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time , which earned 6,078,211,750 yen (about US$52.5 million) in its first 21 days on its way to a final box office total of 10.22 billion yen (about US$88 million).

The film's official website posted a new video that promotes the film's hit run. It features King Gnu 's ending theme song "Sakayume" (Contradictory Dream).

The website also announced that pop-up Gekijō-ban Jujutsu Kaisen 0 cafés will open from January 14 to March 27 in Tokyo (Harajuku and Shinjuku), Yokohama, Osaka, and Nagoya.

The film earned 2,694,128,150 yen (about US$23.5 million) in its first three days, and topped the box office chart for its opening weekend. The film's audience members each receive a "Jujutsu Kaisen #0.5 Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School" booklet, while supplies last. Theaters are distributing 5 million booklets. The film also has IMAX screenings.

The film is based on Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Tokyo Toritsu Jujutsu Kōtō Senmon Gakkō (Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School) manga prequel story, with MAPPA animating again and TOHO distributing. Viz Media released the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 manga in January 2021, and it describes the story:

Yuta Okkotsu is a nervous high school student who is suffering from a serious problem—his childhood friend Rika has turned into a Curse and won't leave him alone. Since Rika is no ordinary Curse, his plight is noticed by Satoru Gojo, a teacher at Jujutsu High, a school where fledgling exorcists learn how to combat Curses. Gojo convinces Yuta to enroll, but can he learn enough in time to confront the Curse that haunts him?

Megumi Ogata is voicing the main character Yuta Okkotsu, and Kana Hanazawa is voicing the character Rika Orimoto.

The Jujutsu Kaisen television anime premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime outside of Asia as the anime aired in Japan, and has also streamed dubs in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.