Rock Lee & His Ninja Pals' Kenji Taira Draws New Tama King Manga
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The February issue of Shueisha's Saikyō Jump magazine revealed on Tuesday that Kenji Taira will launch a new manga titled Tama King in the magazine's next issue on February 4.
Saikyō Jump published a one-shot version of the manga (pictured at right) on October 4, and the manga is now returning with a full serialization. The manga focuses on a normal cat who has the soul of the king of the savannah.
Taira launched the Rock Lee & His Ninja Pals (Rock Lee no Seishun Full-Power Ninden) manga in Saikyō Jump in 2010, and ended it in July 2014. Shueisha published seven compiled book volumes for the manga.
The manga inspired the 51-episode Naruto Spin-Off: Rock Lee & His Ninja Pals anime series in 2012-2013, which Crunchyroll and Viz Media both streamed as it aired.
Taira also drew the three-volume Naruto: Chibi Sasuke's Sharingan Legend (Uchiha Sasuke no Sharingan Den) manga. Viz Media published the manga digitally and in print. Taira also drew the four-volume Boruto: Saikyo Dash Generations manga.
Source: Saikyō Jump February issue