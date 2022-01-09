Rock Lee & His Ninja Pals' Kenji Taira Draws New Tama King Manga

New manga about normal cat with wild soul launches on February 4

The February issue of Shueisha 's Saikyō Jump magazine revealed on Tuesday that Kenji Taira will launch a new manga titled Tama King in the magazine's next issue on February 4.

Saikyō Jump published a one-shot version of the manga (pictured at right) on October 4, and the manga is now returning with a full serialization. The manga focuses on a normal cat who has the soul of the king of the savannah.

Taira launched the Rock Lee & His Ninja Pals ( Rock Lee no Seishun Full-Power Ninden ) manga in Saikyō Jump in 2010, and ended it in July 2014. Shueisha published seven compiled book volumes for the manga.

The manga inspired the 51-episode Naruto Spin-Off: Rock Lee & His Ninja Pals anime series in 2012-2013, which Crunchyroll and Viz Media both streamed as it aired.

Taira also drew the three-volume Naruto: Chibi Sasuke's Sharingan Legend ( Uchiha Sasuke no Sharingan Den ) manga. Viz Media published the manga digitally and in print. Taira also drew the four-volume Boruto: Saikyo Dash Generations manga.

