Fate/Grand Order Epic of Remnant Woman of Agartha Manga's Final Chapter to Be Split Into Parts

Manga was previously slated to end in most recentissue

The March issue of Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine revealed on Friday that the last chapter of Hideo Takenaka's Fate/Grand Order Epic of Remnant Woman of Agartha manga will be split and serialized in parts, due to Takenaka's poor health. The announcement did not reveal how many parts the last chapter will be split into.

The magazine's previous issue announced last month that the manga would end in the March issue.

The manga entered its "final stage" in October 2020.

Takenaka launched the manga based on the second part of the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game's "Epic of Remnant" story, "Ashu Tokuiten II Denshō Chitei Sekai Agartha: Agartha no Onna" (Subspecies Singularity II: Legendary Subterranean World Agartha: Woman of Agartha) in Young Ace in February 2019. Kadokawa published the manga's fifth compiled book volume in July 2021.

The event originally debuted in the Japanese version of the game in June 2017.

Aniplex released the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game in Japan in summer 2015. The game received an English release in the United States and Canada in June 2017.