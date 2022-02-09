News
Triangle Strategy Switch RPG's Trailer Highlights 3 Factions
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Game debuts on March 4
Nintendo unveiled a new trailer for Square Enix's new tactical role-playing game Triangle Strategy (previously known under the tentative name "Project Triangle Strategy") during its Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday. The trailer previews the game's three factions.
The game will ship for the Switch on March 4.
Nintendo describes the game:
Command a group of warriors as Serenoa, heir of House Wolffort, in a tangled plot where your decisions make all the difference. Key choices you make will bolster one of three convictions—Utility, Morality, Liberty—which together make up Serenoa's world view and influence how the story will unfold. When faced with truly momentous decisions, multiple characters will weigh in by casting their votes on the Scales of Conviction. In these moments, the allies and decisions you make can determine the fate of whole nations and the continent of Norzelia itself.