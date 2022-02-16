New Ringu Movie Sadako DX Opens in Fall

Koji Suzuki 's Ring novel series is inspiring a new horror film titled Sadako DX that will open in Japan this fall. Fūka Koshiba (pictured below) will star as Fuka Ichijo, a college student with 200 IQ who tries to unravel the curse of Sadako. Filming has finished for the new movie.

Hisashi Kimura is directing the film. Yūya Takahashi ( Lupin the IIIrd: Fujiko Mine's Lie , Kamen Rider Ex-Aid ) is writing the script.

Suzuki's Ring novel series inspired the horror franchise of the same name. The Japanese film series includes two timelines. The first film, Ring , debuted in 1998, and the Spiral sequel followed later that year. Ring 2 premiered in 1999, and Ring Ø: Birthday debuted in 2000. The franchise also includes two Sadako 3D films, as well as a new Sadako film, which opened in Japan in May 2019.

Distributor Arrow Video released The Ringu Collection Blu-ray Disc in North America in October 2019. The film collection includes Ring , Rasen ( Spiral ), Ring 2 , and Ring Ø: Birthday . Arrow Video describes the story:

A group of teenage friends are found dead, their bodies grotesquely contorted, their faces twisted in terror. Reiko ( Nanako Matsushima , When Marnie Was There ), a journalist and the aunt of one of the victims, sets out to investigate the shocking phenomenon, and in the process uncovers a creepy urban legend about a supposedly cursed videotape, the contents of which causes anyone who views it to die within a week – unless they can persuade someone else to watch it, and, in so doing, pass on the curse…

The first main film received a Hollywood remake in 2002, and had two sequels. A new Hollywood film titled Rings opened in February 2017.

Additionally, the Japanese franchise includes the 2016 Sadako vs. Kayako crossover film with the Ju-on horror franchise .

Dark Horse has released some of the franchise 's manga adaptations in English.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web