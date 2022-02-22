Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs Anime Reveals 6 More Cast Members

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Yomu Mishima 's Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs ( Otome Game Sekai wa Mob ni Kibishii Sekai Desu ) light novel series revealed the anime's additional cast and second visual on Tuesday.

The new cast members include:

Ayane Sakura as Marie Fou Lafan (blonde hair above)

as Marie Fou Lafan (blonde hair above) Kenichi Suzumura as Julius Rapha Holfort (dark blue hair above)

as Julius Rapha Holfort (dark blue hair above) Kousuke Toriumi as Jilk Fia Marmoria (green hair above)

as Jilk Fia Marmoria (green hair above) Shinnosuke Tachibana as Brad Fou Field (purple hair above)

as Brad Fou Field (purple hair above) Koji Yusa as Chris Fia Arclight (light blue hair above)

as Chris Fia Arclight (light blue hair above) Nobuyuki Hiyama as Greg Fou Seberg (red hair above)

The anime will premiere in April, and stars:

Takeo Ōtsuka as Leon

as Leon Kana Ichinose as Olivia

as Olivia Fairouz Ai as Angelica Rapha Redgrave

Seven Seas publishes the light novel series in North America, and it describes the story:

Office worker Leon is reincarnated into a particularly punishing dating sim video game, where women reign supreme and only beautiful men have a seat at the table. But Leon has a secret weapon: he remembers everything from his past life, which includes a complete playthrough of the very game in which he is now trapped. Watch Leon spark a revolution to change this new world in order to fulfill his ultimate desire...of living a quiet, easy life in the countryside!

Kazuya Miura ( DRAMAtical Murder , Full Dive , Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! ) and Shin'ichi Fukumoto are directing the anime at ENGI . Kenta Ihara ( Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious , Full Dive , Mieruko-chan , Saga of Tanya the Evil ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Masahiko Suzuki (sub-character design on Full Dive , Overlord II and III, Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- ) is designing the characters. Kashitarō Itō will perform the anime's opening theme song "Silent Minority," while Riko Azuna will perform the ending theme song "selfish."

Mishima launched the story on the Shōsetsu ni Narō (Let's Be Novelists) website in 2017. Micro Magazine 's GC Novels imprint publishes the story in print with illustrations by Monda in Japan. Jun Shiosato has been serializing a manga adaptation on Fujimi Shobo 's Dra Dra Shop# service.