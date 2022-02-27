Suu Minazuki's Plunderer Manga Ends in 21st Volume

releases manga in English that inspired TV anime in 2020

The 20th volume of Suu Minazuki 's Plunderer manga announced on Saturday that the manga will end in its 21st volume.

The manga approached its "decisive battle" in its 16th volume, which shipped in August 2020.

Yen Press is releasing the "heroic action fantasy" manga in English, and the company describes the story:

It's the year 305 of the Alcian calendar, and the world is controlled by numbers. Every human born is branded with a "Count,” which could mean anything from the number of kilometers walked to the amount of people who have said your food is tasty. And if your Count drops to 0… you'll be sent into the Abyss! After Hina's mother's Count dropped to 0, her last request is for Hina to look for the Legendary Red Baron.

Minazuki ( Heaven's Lost Property , Gou-dere Sora Nagihara ) launched the series in Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine in December 2014.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in January 2020. The second half of the show premiered in April 2020. The anime ran for 24 episodes. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.