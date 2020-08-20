Plunderer Manga Nears 'Final Battle'

Manga launched in 2014, 16th volume ships on August 26; inspired 24-episode TV anime this year

Amazon is listing the cover of the 16th compiled book volume for Suu Minazuki 's Plunderer manga, which notes that the story's "decisive battle" is approaching. Below the tagline is text that reads, "The story of heroes spanning 300 years reaches its climax." The volume also states that the manga has 1 million copies in print. The 16th volume will ship on August 26.

Yen Press has licensed the "heroic action fantasy" manga, and the company describes the story:

It's the year 305 of the Alcian calendar, and the world is controlled by numbers. Every human born is branded with a "Count,” which could mean anything from the number of kilometers walked to the amount of people who have said your food is tasty. And if your Count drops to 0… you'll be sent into the Abyss! After Hina's mother's Count dropped to 0, her last request is for Hina to look for the Legendary Red Baron.

Minazuki ( Heaven's Lost Property 's, Gou-dere Sora Nagihara ) launched the series in Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine in December 2014. Yen Press released the fourth volume on April 21.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered on January 8. The second half of the show premiered on April 1. The anime ended its 24-episode run in June. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

