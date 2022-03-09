GKIDS Screens 7 Studio Ghibli Films in U.S. in April-November

GKIDS announced on Thursday that it and Fathom Events will screen seven Studio Ghibli and Hayao Miyazaki films in the United States during its Ghibli Fest 2022 event from April to November. Tickets went on sale on the festival's website on the same day.

Princess Mononoke will screen in theaters on April 3, 4, and 6. Ponyo will screen on May 15, 16, and 18. The Cat Returns will screen on June 26 and 27. Kiki's Delivery Service will screen on July 31, August 1, and August 3. Only Yesterday will screen on August 28 and 29. Howl's Moving Castle will screen on September 25, 26, and 28. Spirited Away will screen on October 30, November 1, and November 2.

All screenings will have both subtitled and English dubbed versions. The screenings will also include bonus content.

Source: Press release