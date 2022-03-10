Manga will resume on March 19

The official Twitter account for Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen manga announced on Thursday that the manga is taking a 1-week hiatus due to Akutami's poor physical health. Akutami is currently recovering. The chapter that was scheduled to launch in the 15th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on March 14 will now instead launch in the 16th issue on March 19.

The manga previously went on hiatus last summer due to Akutami's poor health.

Akutami launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018. Viz Media published the manga's first three chapters in English simultaneously with Japan as part of its Jump Start initiative. When Viz then switched to its new Shonen Jump model in December 2018, the company began publishing new chapters of the manga digitally. Shueisha is also publishing the manga on its MANGA Plus service. Shueisha published the manga's 18th compiled book volume on December 25, and it will publish the 19th volume on April 4.

Viz Media describes the first volume:

Although Yuji Itadori looks like your average teenager, his immense physical strength is something to behold! Every sports club wants him to join, but Itadori would rather hang out with the school outcasts in the Occult Research Club. One day, the club manages to get their hands on a sealed cursed object. Little do they know the terror they'll unleash when they break the seal…

The Jujutsu Kaisen television anime premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime outside of Asia as the anime aired in Japan, and has also streamed dubs in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.

The anime will get a second season in 2023.

The Gekijō-ban Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film opened in Japan on December 24, and it will open with English subtitles and with an English dub in the U.S. and Canada on March 18.