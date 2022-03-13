The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody Anime's 2nd Video Unveils More Cast, Ending Song, April 6 Debut

The live-streamed " Fantasia Bunko Online Festival 2022" event debuted the second full promotional video for the anime of Myōjin Katō 's The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody ( Shijō Saikyō no Daimaō, Murabito A ni Tensei Suru ) novel series on Sunday. The video unveils more cast members, the ending theme song (along with a preview), and April 6 premiere for the anime.

The newly announced cast members are:

Singer ChouCho performs the ending theme song "reincarnation." The song's single along with the song "Tōka Serenade" (Serenade by Lamplight) will go on sale on May 25.

The anime will premiere on the AT-X channel on April 6 at 9:00 p.m. (8:00 a.m. EDT), and it will also run on Tokyo MX , BS NTV , KBS Kyoto , and Sun TV .

In his past life, he was known as Demon Lord Varvatos, an all-powerful magic user and ruler. But he was lonely after the loss of his friends and loved ones during his rise to power, so in his dying moments, Varvatos cast a reincarnation spell so that he'd get a second chance at just being a normal guy. At first it looks like that's going to work – he's reborn thousands of years later as villager Ard. Unfortunately for him, his memories are still intact and he's not aware just how much has been lost over the time he spent not existing, and it looks like that's going to cost him his normal life.

is publishing the "school heroic fantasy" novel series in English, and it describes the story.

The cast includes:

Toshinari Fukamachi as Ard Meteor

Wakana Maruoka as Ireena Litz de Olhyde

Hina Yomiya as Ginny Fin de Salvan

Ayaka Ohashi as Sylphy Marheaven

Mie Sonozaki as Olivia vel Vine

Rie Takahashi will play young Ard.

Mirai Minato ( Masamune-kun's Revenge , The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! ) is directing the anime at studios SILVER LINK and BLADE. Takayuki Noguchi ( Higehiro , Cinderella Nine ) is adapting Sao Mizuno 's character designs for animation.

Yūshi Ibe ( Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World , Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya: Prisma Phantasm ) is the assistant director. Michiko Yokote ( The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! , ReLIFE ) is handling series composition. Yoshihiro Watanabe ( Interspecies Reviewers ) is handling sub-character design. Mahiru Shinya ( My First Girlfriend is a Gal ) and Azusa Gasai ( The Slime Diaries ) are in charge of design works. Yūya Yoshiyama is the art director. Hiroshi Yoshikawa ( Aria the Animation ) is handling the art setting. Haruko Nobori is in charge of color design. Atsushi Satō ( BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. ) is the cinematographer. Makoto Endo ( Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex ) is the 3D director. Yūji Kondо̄ ( Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld ) is the editor. Takeshi Nakatsuka ( Brothers Conflict ) is composing the music at Lantis . Noriyoshi Konuma is the sound director.

Ayaka Ohashi performs the opening theme song "Be My Friend!!!"

Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.

Katō launched the novel series in 2017 with illustrations by Sao Mizuno .

Source: Fantasia Bunko Online Festival 2022