My Isekai Life Anime Reveals July Debut, Opening Theme Artist

The official Twitter account for the television anime of Shinkoshoto 's Tensei Kenja no Isekai Life: Daini no Shokugyō o Ete, Sekai Saikyō ni Narimashita (The Reincarnated Sage's Alternate World Life: I Got a Second Profession, and Became the Most Powerful in the World) light novel series revealed on Monday that the anime will premiere in July. The Twitter account also announced that three-member rock band Non Stop Rabbit will perform the opening theme song.

The anime stars:

Keisuke Kojima ( I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level , Babylon ) is directing the anime and designing the characters at REVOROOT . Kiyotaka Suzuki ( FLCL Alternative ) is the assistant director. Naohiro Fukushima ( I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level ) is handling the series composition. Norihito Saitama is the chief animation director and additional character designer. Keisuke Goto ( Fate/Grand Order: First Order ) is also a chief animation director. Satoshi Takezawa ( Digimon Adventure ) is in charge of color design. Aiko Taira ( Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation ) is the art director at Studio Naya . Shunsuke Kobayashi is the director of photography at Sanzigen. Ryō Tanaka ( Cells at Work! Code Black ) is serving as sound director. Gin ( Pop Team Epic ) is composing the music at Busted Rose.

The story centers around Yūji Sano who works at a company that is harsh on its employees. After bringing some overtime work back home, he gets a message on his computer: "You have been summoned to an alternate world!" It is a game-like world, complete with status bars and skills. Yūji tames a slime monster and thus becomes a tamer. Then, he suddenly attains a second profession — sage — and awakens magical powers within himself. Yūji's alternate world adventure begins when he follows a slime, that seemingly weakest of all monsters.

REVOROOT is animating the project, and Pony Canyon is producing the music.

SB Creative 's GA Novel imprint began publishing the story with illustrations by Huuka Kazabana in 2018. PONJEA launched the manga adaptation in 2018. Square Enix Manga & Books licensed the manga adaptation with the title My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! .